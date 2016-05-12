- Advertisement -

An effective superannuation fund should offer good returns and low fees, but what about the hidden costs?

At Local Government Super (LGS), we believe the long-term prosperity of the economy and the wellbeing of our members depends on a healthy environment, and a sustainable society. Remember: your superannuation is a long-term investment. There needs to still be a planet for you to retire on!

CLIMATE CHANGE

We believe climate change is not just an environmental risk, it’s an investment risk too, one of the biggest we face.

LGS is the only Australian industry super fund to restrict fossil fuels across all investment options. This means we do not invest in any company that generates more than a third of its revenue from coal mining, coal-fired electricity or oil tar sands.

And that’s just the start. We invest over $700 million in low carbon opportunities including renewables, recycling and sustainable agriculture. It means the planet doesn’t have to suffer when securing for your super.

FIRST, DO NO HARM

Sometimes, it’s what you don’t do that makes the difference. We limit investment in industries or companies that have a negative impact on people and the environment, including:

tobacco

coal mining

gambling

weapons

nuclear energy

And this is just the beginning. Go to www.lgsupersustainable.com.au to find out more.

MORE SUSTAINABLE DOESN’T MEAN LESS COMPETITIVE

Let’s bust a big myth: that a sustainable super fund will cost you more. LGS is an industry fund. That means we return profits to members, not shareholders. And because of that, our fees are very competitive and are matched with sustainable, long-termreturns.

MAKE THE SWITCH, AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE

At last, your passion for the planet can extend to your superannuation fund. Make the switch to LGS today. The great news is you don't have to work in local government to become a member - anyone* can join.

And remember: your fund doesn’t just help your retirement. It helps all the sustainable companies we invest into. LGS is a win-win: for you, for the planet, and for the people w ho care enough to make a difference.





Need more convincing? LGS is a winner of se veral awards and has top ratings, including:

Four-time winner of Money magazine Best Green Super Fund

magazine Best Green Super Fund Four-time winner of the SuperRatings Infinity Award

CANSTAR five-star rating for outstanding value for our Account-Based Pension Plan

CANSTAR five-star rating for outstanding value for our Accumulation Scheme

Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) certification

* Anyone can join LGS as long as you reside in Australia or you’re employed by an eligible Australian employer. Issued by LGSS Pty Limited (ABN 68 078 003 497) (AFSL 383558), as Trustee for Local Government Superannuation Scheme - Pool A (ABN 74 925 979 278) and Pool B (ABN 28 901 371 321) (‘Local Go vernment Super’). This email contains general advice only and is not a substitute for personal advice as it does not take into account any individual’s investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Accordingly, an individual should seek professional personal advice before making a financial decision.

SuperRatings does not issue, sell, guarantee or underwrite this product. Go to www.superratings.com.au for details of its ratings criteria.