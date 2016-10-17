An exciting opportunity has become available at the City of Darwin for an innovative experienced individual to manage the Parks and Reserves team and resources.

The Council is seeking a suitably qualified candidate to manage the Parks and Reserves resources in accordance with Council policy and procedures and within relevant legislation, regulation and standards.

Reporting to the Manager Infrastructure Maintenance, you will be required to manage the performance of Team Leaders and Parks Technical Officers and provide support, guidance and direction with the supervision of Parks and Reserves staff.

The successful candidate will possess tertiary qualifications in horticultural/arboriculture or similar and demonstrated experience in effective program development and delivery, contract management and people management. Relocation may be offered to the suitable candidate.

Salary: $103,198 - $110,519 approx. (Inc. super and allowances)

For more information please contact Kerry Smith, Manager Infrastructure Maintenance on 08 8980 3654.

If you possess these skills and experience, visit the Council website www.darwin.nt.gov.au and click on the Careers@TheTop quicklink to submit an application and resume.

Applications close 5pm Monday 17 October 2016